GBPTRY: Great Britan Pound vs Turkish Lira

55.68628 TRY 0.33575 (0.60%)
부문: 통화 베이스: Pound Sterling 수익 통화: Turkish Lira

GBPTRY 환율이 당일 -0.60%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 통화는 1 GBP당 저가 55.68209 TRY와 고가 56.16368 TRY로 거래되었습니다

영국 파운드 vs 터키 리라 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 영국 파운드 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

일일 변동 비율
55.68209 56.16368
년간 변동
42.11883 56.64873
이전 종가
56.0220 3
시가
56.0453 3
Bid
55.6862 8
Ask
55.6865 8
저가
55.6820 9
고가
56.1636 8
볼륨
129.103 K
일일 변동
-0.60%
월 변동
0.43%
6개월 변동
13.74%
년간 변동율
21.61%
20 9월, 토요일