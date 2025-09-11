报价部分
货币 / GBPTRY
GBPTRY: Great Britan Pound vs Turkish Lira

56.30458 TRY 0.15750 (0.28%)
版块: 货币 基础: Pound Sterling 盈利货币: Turkish Lira

今日GBPTRY汇率已更改by 0.28%。当日，该货币每1GBP以低点56.17952 TRY和高点56.37763 TRY进行交易。

关注英镑vs土耳其里拉动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去英国英镑价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
56.17952 56.37763
年范围
42.11883 56.64873
前一天收盘价
56.1470 8
开盘价
56.1795 2
卖价
56.3045 8
买价
56.3048 8
最低价
56.1795 2
最高价
56.3776 3
交易量
6.832 K
日变化
0.28%
月变化
1.55%
6个月变化
15.00%
年变化
22.96%
17 九月, 星期三