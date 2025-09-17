QuotazioniSezioni
GBPTRY: Great Britan Pound vs Turkish Lira

55.68628 TRY 0.33575 (0.60%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Pound Sterling Valuta di profitto: Turkish Lira

Il tasso di cambio GBPTRY ha avuto una variazione del -0.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 55.68209 TRY e ad un massimo di 56.16368 TRY per 1 GBP.

Segui le dinamiche di Sterlina Britannica vs Lira Turca. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Sterlina Britannica sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
55.68209 56.16368
Intervallo Annuale
42.11883 56.64873
Chiusura Precedente
56.0220 3
Apertura
56.0453 3
Bid
55.6862 8
Ask
55.6865 8
Minimo
55.6820 9
Massimo
56.1636 8
Volume
129.103 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.60%
Variazione Mensile
0.43%
Variazione Semestrale
13.74%
Variazione Annuale
21.61%
