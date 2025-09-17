クォートセクション
通貨 / GBPTRY
GBPTRY: Great Britan Pound vs Turkish Lira

55.85157 TRY 0.17046 (0.30%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Pound Sterling 利益通貨: Turkish Lira

GBPTRYの今日の為替レートは、-0.30%変化しました。日中、通貨は1GBPあたり55.82860TRYの安値と56.16368TRYの高値で取引されました。

英国vsトルコリラダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、スターリングポンド価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
55.82860 56.16368
1年のレンジ
42.11883 56.64873
以前の終値
56.0220 3
始値
56.0453 3
買値
55.8515 7
買値
55.8518 7
安値
55.8286 0
高値
56.1636 8
出来高
59.363 K
1日の変化
-0.30%
1ヶ月の変化
0.73%
6ヶ月の変化
14.08%
1年の変化
21.97%
19 9月, 金曜日
19:30
GBP
CFTC GBP 投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-33.6 K