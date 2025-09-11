QuotesSections
Currencies / GBPTRY
GBPTRY: Great Britan Pound vs Turkish Lira

56.38112 TRY 0.15162 (0.27%)
Sector: Currency Base: Pound Sterling Profit currency: Turkish Lira

GBPTRY exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 56.21741 TRY and at a high of 56.43900 TRY per 1 GBP.

Follow Great Britan Pound vs Turkish Lira dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Great Britain Pound price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
56.21741 56.43900
Year Range
42.11883 56.45555
Previous Close
56.2295 0
Open
56.2902 3
Bid
56.3811 2
Ask
56.3814 2
Low
56.2174 1
High
56.4390 0
Volume
13.157 K
Daily Change
0.27%
Month Change
1.69%
6 Months Change
15.16%
Year Change
23.13%
17 September, Wednesday