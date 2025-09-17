FiyatlarBölümler
GBPNOK: Pound Sterling vs Norwegian Krone

13.35585 NOK 0.00298 (0.02%)
Sektör: Döviz Baz: Pound Sterling Kâr para birimi: Norwegian Krone

GBPNOK döviz kuru bugün 0.02% değişti. Gün boyunca döviz kuru, 1 GBP başına Düşük fiyatı olarak 13.32982 NOK ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 13.42586 NOK aralığında işlem gördü.

İngiliz poundu vs Norveç kronu hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, İngiliz poundu fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
13.32982 13.42586
Yıllık aralık
13.28061 14.36097
Önceki kapanış
13.3528 7
Açılış
13.3736 3
Satış
13.3558 5
Alış
13.3561 5
Düşük
13.3298 2
Yüksek
13.4258 6
Hacim
136.998 K
Günlük değişim
0.02%
Aylık değişim
-1.28%
6 aylık değişim
-1.60%
Yıllık değişim
-5.32%
