GBPNOK: Pound Sterling vs Norwegian Krone

13.36648 NOK 0.02300 (0.17%)
版块: 货币 基础: Pound Sterling 盈利货币: Norwegian Krone

今日GBPNOK汇率已更改by 0.17%。当日，该货币每1GBP以低点13.33600 NOK和高点13.37471 NOK进行交易。

关注英镑vs挪威克朗动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去英国英镑价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
13.33600 13.37471
年范围
13.28061 14.36097
前一天收盘价
13.3434 8
开盘价
13.3491 2
卖价
13.3664 8
买价
13.3667 8
最低价
13.3360 0
最高价
13.3747 1
交易量
17.440 K
日变化
0.17%
月变化
-1.21%
6个月变化
-1.53%
年变化
-5.25%
17 九月, 星期三