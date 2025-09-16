Moedas / GBPNOK
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
GBPNOK: Pound Sterling vs Norwegian Krone
13.37969 NOK 0.02682 (0.20%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Pound Sterling Moeda de lucro: Norwegian Krone
A taxa do GBPNOK para hoje mudou para 0.20%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 13.35389 NOK para 1 GBP e o máximo foi 13.38872 NOK.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Libra esterlina vs coroa norueguesa. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Libra esterlina mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GBPNOK Notícias
- GBP/USD slips as BoE holds rates, trims QT and hints at future cuts
- GBP: QT announcement in focus today – ING
- GBP/USD: Likely to trade in a range between 1.3600 and 1.3665 – UOB Group
- GBP/USD pulls back after inverse head-and-shoulders breakout – Société Générale
- GBP/USD Forecast 18/09: Grinds Higher Ahead of FOMC (Video)
- Pound Sterling eases further against US Dollar ahead of BoE decision
- GBP/USD Forex Signal 18/09: Sits on Edge (chart)
- Forex Today: Eyes on the BoE verdict after Fed’s cautious cut
- Pound Sterling declines to near 1.3600 ahead of BoE rate decision
- GBP/USD: BoE has tough act to follow after Fed cuts rates
- GBP/USD spikes toward 1.3700 as Fed cuts rates eyes on Powell presser
- GBP/USD rises as UK inflation supports BoE hold, Fed cut in focus
- GBP shrugs off in-line CPI data – BBH
- GBP/USD Forecast 17/09: Rallies Strongly Ahead (Chart)
- GBP/USD: Scope to extend to 1.3700 – UOB Group
- GBP: Fiscal policy remains the weakest link – ING
- Pound Sterling faces pressure as UK inflation seems to peak
- GBP/USD Forex Signal 17/09: Bullish Forecast Ahead (Chart)
- Forex Today: The calm before the BoC and Fed storm
- GBP/USD remains below 1.3650 ahead of UK CPI data
- GBP/USD jumps past 1.3640 as US Dollar hits 10-week low ahead of Fed
- GBP/USD edges higher on USD weakness – BBH
- GBP: Jobs data won't dent hawkish BoE – ING
- Forex Today: US Dollar remains weak pre-Fed, Gold hits new record-high
Aplicativos de negociação para GBPNOK
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Quant Algo
Lungile Mpofu
Quant Algo Trader is fully automated bot for multi-currency pairs trading. This fully automated algo target few TP pips on every pair attached. The bot can trade more than 20 pairs without a challenge. The trades are opened in ONE DIRECTIONAL on every pair, which means that if EURUSD pair open Sell Trades, it will not open any Buy trade on the same EURUSD. The same on the whole entire pairs. This Algo Bot does not use any Indicator. It is based on Quote and Base Currency strategy which works sim
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Email Mobile RSI Alert
Jose Luis Lominchar
Simple indicator designed to send alerts to email and/or mobile (push notifications) if the RSI exceeds the overbought/oversold limits configured. Explore a series of timeframes and preset FOREX symbols , take note on those crosses where limits are exceeded, and send grouped notifications with the following customizable look: RSI Alert Notification Oversoldl! EURUSD PERIOD_M15 14.71 Overbought! EURTRY PERIOD_MN1 84.71 Overbought! USDTRY PERIOD_MN1 82.09 Works for the following periods : M15, M3
Faixa diária
13.35389 13.38872
Faixa anual
13.28061 14.36097
- Fechamento anterior
- 13.3528 7
- Open
- 13.3736 3
- Bid
- 13.3796 9
- Ask
- 13.3799 9
- Low
- 13.3538 9
- High
- 13.3887 2
- Volume
- 3.843 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.20%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.11%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -1.43%
- Mudança anual
- -5.15%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
08:00
NOK
- Atu.
- 4.00%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
08:00
NOK
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
11:00
GBP
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
11:00
GBP
- Atu.
- 4.00%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 4.25%
11:00
GBP
- Atu.
- 2
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 9
11:00
GBP
- Atu.
- 0
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 0
11:00
GBP
- Atu.
- 7
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 0