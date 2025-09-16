CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / GBPNOK
GBPNOK: Pound Sterling vs Norwegian Krone

13.37969 NOK 0.02682 (0.20%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Pound Sterling Moeda de lucro: Norwegian Krone

A taxa do GBPNOK para hoje mudou para 0.20%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 13.35389 NOK para 1 GBP e o máximo foi 13.38872 NOK.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Libra esterlina vs coroa norueguesa. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Libra esterlina mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GBPNOK Notícias

Faixa diária
13.35389 13.38872
Faixa anual
13.28061 14.36097
Fechamento anterior
13.3528 7
Open
13.3736 3
Bid
13.3796 9
Ask
13.3799 9
Low
13.3538 9
High
13.3887 2
Volume
3.843 K
Mudança diária
0.20%
Mudança mensal
-1.11%
Mudança de 6 meses
-1.43%
Mudança anual
-5.15%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
08:00
NOK
Decisão do Banco da Noruega sobre a Taxa de Juros
Atu.
4.00%
Projeç.
Prév.
08:00
NOK
Relatório de Política Monetária do Banco da Noruega
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
11:00
GBP
Atas da Reunião do Comitê de Política Monetária (MPC) do Banco da Inglaterra
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
11:00
GBP
Decisão sobre Taxa de Juros do Banco da Inglaterra
Atu.
4.00%
Projeç.
Prév.
4.25%
11:00
GBP
Número de Votos a Favor da Descida da Taxa de Juros do Banco da Inglaterra
Atu.
2
Projeç.
Prév.
9
11:00
GBP
Número de Votos a Favor do Aumento da Taxa de Juros do Banco da Inglaterra
Atu.
0
Projeç.
Prév.
0
11:00
GBP
Número de Votos a Favor de Manter Inalterada a Taxa de Juros do Banco da Inglaterra
Atu.
7
Projeç.
Prév.
0