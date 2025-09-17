통화 / GBPNOK
GBPNOK: Pound Sterling vs Norwegian Krone
13.35585 NOK 0.00298 (0.02%)
부문: 통화 베이스: Pound Sterling 수익 통화: Norwegian Krone
GBPNOK 환율이 당일 0.02%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 통화는 1 GBP당 저가 13.32982 NOK와 고가 13.42586 NOK로 거래되었습니다
영국 파운드 vs 노르웨이 크로네 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 영국 파운드 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
일일 변동 비율
13.32982 13.42586
년간 변동
13.28061 14.36097
- 이전 종가
- 13.3528 7
- 시가
- 13.3736 3
- Bid
- 13.3558 5
- Ask
- 13.3561 5
- 저가
- 13.3298 2
- 고가
- 13.4258 6
- 볼륨
- 136.998 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.02%
- 월 변동
- -1.28%
- 6개월 변동
- -1.60%
- 년간 변동율
- -5.32%
20 9월, 토요일