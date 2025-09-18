KurseKategorien
Währungen / GBPNOK
Zurück zum Währungen

GBPNOK: Pound Sterling vs Norwegian Krone

13.38316 NOK 0.03029 (0.23%)
Sektor: Währung Basis: Pound Sterling Gewinnwährung: Norwegian Krone

Der Wechselkurs von GBPNOK hat sich für heute um 0.23% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde die Währung mit einem Tief von 13.32982 NOK und einem Hoch von 13.42586 NOK pro 1 GBP gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Britisches Pfund vs Norwegische Krone-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Der historische Chart zeigt, wie sich der Britisches Pfund-Kurs in der Vergangenheit verändert hat. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GBPNOK News

Handelsanwendungen für GBPNOK

FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indikatoren
Fx Levels Premium Indikator Unterstützung und Widerstand sind wichtige Konzepte im Handel. Fx Levels Premium wurde entwickelt, um wichtige Unterstützungs- und Widerstandsniveaus für den aktiven Trader leicht einzeichnen zu können. Der Indikator zeigt Ihnen alle wichtigen Niveaus (Unterstützung/Widerstand) an, die Sie für eine breite Palette von Vermögenswerten beobachten können. Ohne diese Niveaus auf Ihrem Chart zu handeln, ist so, als ob Sie ein Auto auf einer langen Reise ohne Straßenkarte
Quant Algo
Lungile Mpofu
Experten
Quant Algo Trader is fully automated bot for multi-currency pairs trading. This fully automated algo target few TP pips on every pair attached. The bot can trade more than 20 pairs without a challenge. The trades are opened in ONE DIRECTIONAL on every pair, which means that if EURUSD pair open Sell Trades, it will not open any Buy trade on the same EURUSD. The same on the whole entire pairs. This Algo Bot does not use any Indicator. It is based on Quote and Base Currency strategy which works sim
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indikatoren
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Email Mobile RSI Alert
Jose Luis Lominchar
Indikatoren
Simple indicator designed to send alerts to email and/or mobile (push notifications) if the RSI exceeds the overbought/oversold limits configured. Explore a series of timeframes and preset FOREX symbols , take note on those crosses where limits are exceeded, and send grouped notifications with the following customizable look: RSI Alert Notification Oversoldl! EURUSD PERIOD_M15 14.71 Overbought! EURTRY PERIOD_MN1 84.71 Overbought! USDTRY PERIOD_MN1 82.09 Works for the following periods : M15, M3
Tagesspanne
13.32982 13.42586
Jahresspanne
13.28061 14.36097
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
13.3528 7
Eröffnung
13.3736 3
Bid
13.3831 6
Ask
13.3834 6
Tief
13.3298 2
Hoch
13.4258 6
Volumen
131.554 K
Tagesänderung
0.23%
Monatsänderung
-1.08%
6-Monatsänderung
-1.40%
Jahresänderung
-5.13%
19 September, Freitag
19:30
GBP
CFTC GBP, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
-6.6 K
Erw
Vorh
-33.6 K