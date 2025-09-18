Währungen / GBPNOK
GBPNOK: Pound Sterling vs Norwegian Krone
13.38316 NOK 0.03029 (0.23%)
Sektor: Währung Basis: Pound Sterling Gewinnwährung: Norwegian Krone
Der Wechselkurs von GBPNOK hat sich für heute um 0.23% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde die Währung mit einem Tief von 13.32982 NOK und einem Hoch von 13.42586 NOK pro 1 GBP gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Britisches Pfund vs Norwegische Krone-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Der historische Chart zeigt, wie sich der Britisches Pfund-Kurs in der Vergangenheit verändert hat. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
GBPNOK News
- GBP/USD sinkt unter 1,3500, da der König Dollar nach der Fed wieder an Stärke gewinnt
- Pfund Sterling fällt trotz optimistischer britischer Einzelhandelsumsätze
- Forex Today: Hawkische Wende der BoJ stärkt den japanischen Yen, Fokus verlagert sich auf das Telefonat zwischen Trump und Xi
- Wann sind die britischen Einzelhandelsumsätze und wie könnten sie GBP/USD beeinflussen?
- GBP/USD sinkt, nachdem die BoE die Zinsen stabil hält, britische Einzelhandelsumsätze im Keller
- GBP/USD rutscht ab, da die BoE die Zinsen hält, die QT reduziert und auf zukünftige Senkungen hinweist
- Pfund Sterling gibt gegenüber dem US-Dollar vor der BoE-Entscheidung weiter nach
- Forex Today: Augen auf das Urteil der BoE nach der vorsichtigen Zinssenkung der Fed
- Pfund Sterling fällt vor der Zinsentscheidung der BoE nahe 1,3600
Tagesspanne
13.32982 13.42586
Jahresspanne
13.28061 14.36097
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 13.3528 7
- Eröffnung
- 13.3736 3
- Bid
- 13.3831 6
- Ask
- 13.3834 6
- Tief
- 13.3298 2
- Hoch
- 13.4258 6
- Volumen
- 131.554 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.23%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.08%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -1.40%
- Jahresänderung
- -5.13%
19 September, Freitag
19:30
GBP
- Akt
- -6.6 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -33.6 K