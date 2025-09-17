QuotazioniSezioni
GBPNOK: Pound Sterling vs Norwegian Krone

13.35585 NOK 0.00298 (0.02%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Pound Sterling Valuta di profitto: Norwegian Krone

Il tasso di cambio GBPNOK ha avuto una variazione del 0.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 13.32982 NOK e ad un massimo di 13.42586 NOK per 1 GBP.

Segui le dinamiche di Sterlina Britannica vs Corona Norvegese. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Sterlina Britannica sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GBPNOK News

Applicazioni di Trading per GBPNOK

FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicatori
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Quant Algo
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
Quant Algo Trader is fully automated bot for multi-currency pairs trading. This fully automated algo target few TP pips on every pair attached. The bot can trade more than 20 pairs without a challenge. The trades are opened in ONE DIRECTIONAL on every pair, which means that if EURUSD pair open Sell Trades, it will not open any Buy trade on the same EURUSD. The same on the whole entire pairs. This Algo Bot does not use any Indicator. It is based on Quote and Base Currency strategy which works sim
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicatori
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Email Mobile RSI Alert
Jose Luis Lominchar
Indicatori
Simple indicator designed to send alerts to email and/or mobile (push notifications) if the RSI exceeds the overbought/oversold limits configured. Explore a series of timeframes and preset FOREX symbols , take note on those crosses where limits are exceeded, and send grouped notifications with the following customizable look: RSI Alert Notification Oversoldl! EURUSD PERIOD_M15 14.71 Overbought! EURTRY PERIOD_MN1 84.71 Overbought! USDTRY PERIOD_MN1 82.09 Works for the following periods : M15, M3
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.32982 13.42586
Intervallo Annuale
13.28061 14.36097
Chiusura Precedente
13.3528 7
Apertura
13.3736 3
Bid
13.3558 5
Ask
13.3561 5
Minimo
13.3298 2
Massimo
13.4258 6
Volume
136.998 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.02%
Variazione Mensile
-1.28%
Variazione Semestrale
-1.60%
Variazione Annuale
-5.32%
21 settembre, domenica