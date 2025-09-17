CotationsSections
Devises / GBPNOK
GBPNOK: Pound Sterling vs Norwegian Krone

13.35585 NOK 0.00298 (0.02%)
Secteur: Devise Base: Pound Sterling Devise de profit: Norwegian Krone

Le taux de change de GBPNOK a changé de 0.02% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, la devise a été négociée à un minimum de 13.32982 NOK et à un maximum de 13.42586 NOK pour 1 GBP.

Suivez la dynamique Livre Britannique vs. Couronne Norvégienne. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Livre britannique a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
13.32982 13.42586
Range Annuel
13.28061 14.36097
Clôture Précédente
13.3528 7
Ouverture
13.3736 3
Bid
13.3558 5
Ask
13.3561 5
Plus Bas
13.3298 2
Plus Haut
13.4258 6
Volume
136.998 K
Changement quotidien
0.02%
Changement Mensuel
-1.28%
Changement à 6 Mois
-1.60%
Changement Annuel
-5.32%
20 septembre, samedi