Divisas / GBPNOK
GBPNOK: Pound Sterling vs Norwegian Krone

13.32681 NOK 0.01667 (0.12%)
Sector: Divisa Básica: Pound Sterling Divisa de beneficio: Norwegian Krone

El tipo de cambio de GBPNOK de hoy ha cambiado un -0.12%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 13.32500 NOK por 1 GBP, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 13.41733 NOK.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Libra esterlina vs corona noruega. Las cotizaciones en tiempo real le ayudarán a reaccionar con rapidez a los cambios del mercado. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de Libra esterlina en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
13.32500 13.41733
Rango anual
13.28061 14.36097
Cierres anteriores
13.3434 8
Open
13.3491 2
Bid
13.3268 1
Ask
13.3271 1
Low
13.3250 0
High
13.4173 3
Volumen
93.061 K
Cambio diario
-0.12%
Cambio mensual
-1.50%
Cambio a 6 meses
-1.82%
Cambio anual
-5.53%
18 septiembre, jueves
08:00
NOK
Decisión sobre la Tasa de Interés del Norges Bank
Act.
4.00%
Pronós.
Prev.
08:00
NOK
Informe sobre Política Monetaria del Norges Bank
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
11:00
GBP
Actas de Reunión del Comité de Política Monetaria y Crediticia del BoE
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
11:00
GBP
Decisión del Banco de Inglaterra sobre la Tasa de Interés
Act.
4.00%
Pronós.
Prev.
4.25%
11:00
GBP
Votos a Favor del Descenso de la Tasa de Interés del Banco de Inglaterra
Act.
2
Pronós.
Prev.
9
11:00
GBP
Votos a Favor del Aumento de la Tasa de Interés del Banco de Inglaterra
Act.
0
Pronós.
Prev.
0
11:00
GBP
Votos a Favor de Mantener Inalterada la Tasa de Interés del Banco de Inglaterra
Act.
7
Pronós.
Prev.
0