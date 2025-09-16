Divisas / GBPNOK
GBPNOK: Pound Sterling vs Norwegian Krone
13.32681 NOK 0.01667 (0.12%)
Sector: Divisa Básica: Pound Sterling Divisa de beneficio: Norwegian Krone
El tipo de cambio de GBPNOK de hoy ha cambiado un -0.12%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 13.32500 NOK por 1 GBP, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 13.41733 NOK.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Libra esterlina vs corona noruega. Las cotizaciones en tiempo real le ayudarán a reaccionar con rapidez a los cambios del mercado. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de Libra esterlina en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
GBPNOK News
- Noticias Hoy - 18/09: Fed Baja las Tasas de Interés
- GBP: QT announcement in focus today – ING
- GBP/USD: Likely to trade in a range between 1.3600 and 1.3665 – UOB Group
- GBP/USD pulls back after inverse head-and-shoulders breakout – Société Générale
- GBP/USD Forecast 18/09: Grinds Higher Ahead of FOMC (Video)
- Pound Sterling eases further against US Dollar ahead of BoE decision
- GBP/USD Forex Signal 18/09: Sits on Edge (chart)
- Forex Today: Eyes on the BoE verdict after Fed’s cautious cut
- Pound Sterling declines to near 1.3600 ahead of BoE rate decision
- GBP/USD: BoE has tough act to follow after Fed cuts rates
- GBP/USD spikes toward 1.3700 as Fed cuts rates eyes on Powell presser
- GBP/USD rises as UK inflation supports BoE hold, Fed cut in focus
- GBP shrugs off in-line CPI data – BBH
- GBP/USD Forecast 17/09: Rallies Strongly Ahead (Chart)
- GBP/USD: Scope to extend to 1.3700 – UOB Group
- GBP: Fiscal policy remains the weakest link – ING
- Pound Sterling faces pressure as UK inflation seems to peak
- GBP/USD Forex Signal 17/09: Bullish Forecast Ahead (Chart)
- Forex Today: The calm before the BoC and Fed storm
- GBP/USD remains below 1.3650 ahead of UK CPI data
- GBP/USD jumps past 1.3640 as US Dollar hits 10-week low ahead of Fed
- GBP/USD edges higher on USD weakness – BBH
- GBP: Jobs data won't dent hawkish BoE – ING
- Forex Hoy - 16/09: Acciones Suben Mientras Mercados Esperan
Rango diario
13.32500 13.41733
Rango anual
13.28061 14.36097
- Cierres anteriores
- 13.3434 8
- Open
- 13.3491 2
- Bid
- 13.3268 1
- Ask
- 13.3271 1
- Low
- 13.3250 0
- High
- 13.4173 3
- Volumen
- 93.061 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.12%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.50%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -1.82%
- Cambio anual
- -5.53%
18 septiembre, jueves
08:00
NOK
- Act.
- 4.00%
- Pronós.
- Prev.
08:00
NOK
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
11:00
GBP
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
11:00
GBP
- Act.
- 4.00%
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 4.25%
11:00
GBP
- Act.
- 2
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 9
11:00
GBP
- Act.
- 0
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 0
11:00
GBP
- Act.
- 7
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 0