Currencies / GBPNOK
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GBPNOK: Pound Sterling vs Norwegian Krone
13.31740 NOK 0.02592 (0.20%)
Sector: Currency Base: Pound Sterling Profit currency: Norwegian Krone
GBPNOK exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 13.29690 NOK and at a high of 13.32733 NOK per 1 GBP.
Follow Great Britain Pound vs Norway Krone dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Great Britain Pound price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GBPNOK News
- Forex Today: US Dollar remains weak pre-Fed, Gold hits new record-high
- Pound Sterling jumps to two-month high on steady UK employment data
- GBP/USD Forecast Today 16/09: Attempts to Break Out (Video)
- GBP/USD Forex Signal 16/09: Extremely Bullish (Chart)
- GBP/USD tests fresh multi-week highs ahead of Fed & BoE double-header
- British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GB
- Forex Today: US Dollar slides as Retail Sales, Fed decision loom
- GBP/USD climbs as Fed-BoE policy divergence favors Sterling
- GBP/USD: Above 1.3595, a move toward 1.3635 can be expected – UOB Group
- GBP: A much busier week for sterling – ING
- GBP/USD Forecast 15/09: Threatens Resistance (Chart)
- Pound Sterling gains ahead of Fed and BoE monetary policy decisions
- Forex Today: Big central bank week begins in a calm manner
- Weekly Pairs in Focus 14th to 19th September 2025 (Charts)
- GBP/USD slips as Dollar steadies ahead of Fed, BoE meetings
- Forex Today: US Dollar finds support ahead of consumer confidence data
- Pound Sterling faces pressure on UK GDP growth remaining stagnant in August
- When are the UK data releases and how could they affect GBP/USD?
- GBP/USD catches fresh bids on renewed US Dollar selling pressure
- Forex Today: Greenlight for a Fed cut, UK GDP in focus
- GBP/USD rebounds as mixed US CPI solidifies Fed rate cut outlook
- Nomura bets on the dollar against the pound as U.K. fiscal predicament grabs spotlight
- GBP down marginally ahead of trade/IP data Friday – Scotiabank
- GBP/USD: Expected to trade between 1.3500 and 1.3570 – UOB Group
Trading Applications for GBPNOK
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Quant Algo
Lungile Mpofu
Quant Algo Trader is fully automated bot for multi-currency pairs trading. This fully automated algo target few TP pips on every pair attached. The bot can trade more than 20 pairs without a challenge. The trades are opened in ONE DIRECTIONAL on every pair, which means that if EURUSD pair open Sell Trades, it will not open any Buy trade on the same EURUSD. The same on the whole entire pairs. This Algo Bot does not use any Indicator. It is based on Quote and Base Currency strategy which works sim
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Email Mobile RSI Alert
Jose Luis Lominchar
Simple indicator designed to send alerts to email and/or mobile (push notifications) if the RSI exceeds the overbought/oversold limits configured. Explore a series of timeframes and preset FOREX symbols , take note on those crosses where limits are exceeded, and send grouped notifications with the following customizable look: RSI Alert Notification Oversoldl! EURUSD PERIOD_M15 14.71 Overbought! EURTRY PERIOD_MN1 84.71 Overbought! USDTRY PERIOD_MN1 82.09 Works for the following periods : M15, M3
Daily Range
13.29690 13.32733
Year Range
13.28061 14.36097
- Previous Close
- 13.2914 8
- Open
- 13.3096 5
- Bid
- 13.3174 0
- Ask
- 13.3177 0
- Low
- 13.2969 0
- High
- 13.3273 3
- Volume
- 29.832 K
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- -1.57%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.89%
- Year Change
- -5.59%
17 September, Wednesday