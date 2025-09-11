QuotesSections
Currencies / GBPNOK
GBPNOK: Pound Sterling vs Norwegian Krone

13.31740 NOK 0.02592 (0.20%)
Sector: Currency Base: Pound Sterling Profit currency: Norwegian Krone

GBPNOK exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 13.29690 NOK and at a high of 13.32733 NOK per 1 GBP.

Follow Great Britain Pound vs Norway Krone dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Great Britain Pound price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

GBPNOK News

Daily Range
13.29690 13.32733
Year Range
13.28061 14.36097
Previous Close
13.2914 8
Open
13.3096 5
Bid
13.3174 0
Ask
13.3177 0
Low
13.2969 0
High
13.3273 3
Volume
29.832 K
Daily Change
0.20%
Month Change
-1.57%
6 Months Change
-1.89%
Year Change
-5.59%
17 September, Wednesday