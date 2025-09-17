FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / GBPHUF
GBPHUF: Great Britan Pound vs Hungarian Forint

447.196 HUF 0.240 (0.05%)
Sektör: Döviz Baz: Pound Sterling Kâr para birimi: Forint

GBPHUF döviz kuru bugün -0.05% değişti. Gün boyunca döviz kuru, 1 GBP başına Düşük fiyatı olarak 445.680 HUF ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 449.100 HUF aralığında işlem gördü.

İngiliz poundu vs Macar forinti hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, İngiliz poundu fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
445.680 449.100
Yıllık aralık
445.680 505.193
Önceki kapanış
447.43 6
Açılış
445.89 6
Satış
447.19 6
Alış
447.22 6
Düşük
445.68 0
Yüksek
449.10 0
Hacim
42.635 K
Günlük değişim
-0.05%
Aylık değişim
-2.01%
6 aylık değişim
-7.08%
Yıllık değişim
-6.23%
21 Eylül, Pazar