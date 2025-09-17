クォートセクション
通貨 / GBPHUF
通貨に戻る

GBPHUF: Great Britan Pound vs Hungarian Forint

447.309 HUF 0.127 (0.03%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Pound Sterling 利益通貨: Forint

GBPHUFの今日の為替レートは、-0.03%変化しました。日中、通貨は1GBPあたり445.680HUFの安値と448.280HUFの高値で取引されました。

英国ポンドvsハンガリーフォリントダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、スターリングポンド価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GBPHUF News

1日のレンジ
445.680 448.280
1年のレンジ
445.680 505.193
以前の終値
447.43 6
始値
445.89 6
買値
447.30 9
買値
447.33 9
安値
445.68 0
高値
448.28 0
出来高
18.966 K
1日の変化
-0.03%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.99%
6ヶ月の変化
-7.06%
1年の変化
-6.21%
19 9月, 金曜日
19:30
GBP
CFTC GBP 投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-33.6 K