Le taux de change de GBPHUF a changé de -0.05% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, la devise a été négociée à un minimum de 445.680 HUF et à un maximum de 449.100 HUF pour 1 GBP.

Suivez la dynamique Livre Britannique vs. Forint Hongrois. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Livre britannique a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.