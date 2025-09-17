시세섹션
GBPHUF: Great Britan Pound vs Hungarian Forint

447.196 HUF 0.240 (0.05%)
부문: 통화 베이스: Pound Sterling 수익 통화: Forint

GBPHUF 환율이 당일 -0.05%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 통화는 1 GBP당 저가 445.680 HUF와 고가 449.100 HUF로 거래되었습니다

영국 파운드 vs 헝가리 포린트 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 영국 파운드 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

일일 변동 비율
445.680 449.100
년간 변동
445.680 505.193
이전 종가
447.43 6
시가
445.89 6
Bid
447.19 6
Ask
447.22 6
저가
445.68 0
고가
449.10 0
볼륨
42.635 K
일일 변동
-0.05%
월 변동
-2.01%
6개월 변동
-7.08%
년간 변동율
-6.23%
20 9월, 토요일