Currencies / GBPHUF
GBPHUF: Great Britan Pound vs Hungarian Forint
448.084 HUF 0.528 (0.12%)
Sector: Currency Base: Pound Sterling Profit currency: Forint
GBPHUF exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 446.410 HUF and at a high of 448.272 HUF per 1 GBP.
Follow Great Britan Pound vs Hungarian Forint dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Great Britain Pound price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GBPHUF News
Daily Range
446.410 448.272
Year Range
446.410 505.193
- Previous Close
- 447.55 6
- Open
- 447.45 6
- Bid
- 448.08 4
- Ask
- 448.11 4
- Low
- 446.41 0
- High
- 448.27 2
- Volume
- 4.658 K
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- -1.82%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.90%
- Year Change
- -6.05%
17 September, Wednesday