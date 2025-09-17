QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GBPHUF
Tornare a Valute

GBPHUF: Great Britan Pound vs Hungarian Forint

447.196 HUF 0.240 (0.05%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Pound Sterling Valuta di profitto: Forint

Il tasso di cambio GBPHUF ha avuto una variazione del -0.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 445.680 HUF e ad un massimo di 449.100 HUF per 1 GBP.

Segui le dinamiche di Sterlina Britannica vs Fiorino Ungherese. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Sterlina Britannica sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GBPHUF News

Intervallo Giornaliero
445.680 449.100
Intervallo Annuale
445.680 505.193
Chiusura Precedente
447.43 6
Apertura
445.89 6
Bid
447.19 6
Ask
447.22 6
Minimo
445.68 0
Massimo
449.10 0
Volume
42.635 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.05%
Variazione Mensile
-2.01%
Variazione Semestrale
-7.08%
Variazione Annuale
-6.23%
21 settembre, domenica