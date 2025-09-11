报价部分
GBPHUF: Great Britan Pound vs Hungarian Forint

448.828 HUF 0.176 (0.04%)
版块: 货币 基础: Pound Sterling 盈利货币: Forint

今日GBPHUF汇率已更改by -0.04%。当日，该货币每1GBP以低点447.411 HUF和高点449.188 HUF进行交易。

关注英镑vs匈牙利福林动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去英国英镑价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
447.411 449.188
年范围
446.410 505.193
前一天收盘价
449.00 4
开盘价
448.43 1
卖价
448.82 8
买价
448.85 8
最低价
447.41 1
最高价
449.18 8
交易量
1.994 K
日变化
-0.04%
月变化
-1.65%
6个月变化
-6.74%
年变化
-5.89%
17 九月, 星期三