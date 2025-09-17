FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / GBPCZK
GBPCZK: Great Britan Pound vs Czech Krone

27.82458 CZK 0.08024 (0.29%)
Sektör: Döviz Baz: Pound Sterling Kâr para birimi: Czech Koruna

GBPCZK döviz kuru bugün -0.29% değişti. Gün boyunca döviz kuru, 1 GBP başına Düşük fiyatı olarak 27.81025 CZK ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 27.94036 CZK aralığında işlem gördü.

İngiliz poundu vs Çek korunası hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, İngiliz poundu fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
27.81025 27.94036
Yıllık aralık
27.81025 30.73219
Önceki kapanış
27.9048 2
Açılış
27.9279 3
Satış
27.8245 8
Alış
27.8248 8
Düşük
27.8102 5
Yüksek
27.9403 6
Hacim
87.764 K
Günlük değişim
-0.29%
Aylık değişim
-1.28%
6 aylık değişim
-6.63%
Yıllık değişim
-8.09%
21 Eylül, Pazar