GBPCZK: Great Britan Pound vs Czech Krone

27.94970 CZK 0.01382 (0.05%)
Sector: Currency Base: Pound Sterling Profit currency: Czech Koruna

GBPCZK exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 27.94310 CZK and at a high of 27.96260 CZK per 1 GBP.

Follow Great Britan Pound vs Czech Krone dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Great Britain Pound price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
27.94310 27.96260
Year Range
27.93489 30.73219
Previous Close
27.9358 8
Open
27.9607 6
Bid
27.9497 0
Ask
27.9500 0
Low
27.9431 0
High
27.9626 0
Volume
7.446 K
Daily Change
0.05%
Month Change
-0.83%
6 Months Change
-6.21%
Year Change
-7.67%
17 September, Wednesday