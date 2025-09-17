Valute / GBPCZK
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
GBPCZK: Great Britan Pound vs Czech Krone
27.82458 CZK 0.08024 (0.29%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Pound Sterling Valuta di profitto: Czech Koruna
Il tasso di cambio GBPCZK ha avuto una variazione del -0.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 27.81025 CZK e ad un massimo di 27.94036 CZK per 1 GBP.
Segui le dinamiche di Sterlina Britannica vs Corona Ceca. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Sterlina Britannica sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GBPCZK News
- GBP/USD sinks below 1.3500 as King Dollar regains strength post-Fed
- GBP/USD is weakening following BoE decision – OCBC
- Pound Sterling slumps despite upbeat UK Retail Sales
- Forex Today: BoJ’s hawkish twist lifts Japanese Yen, focus shifts to Trump-Xi call
- When are the UK Retail Sales and how could they affect GBP/USD?
- GBP/USD sinks after BoE holds rates steady, UK Retail Sales in the barrel
- GBP/USD slips as BoE holds rates, trims QT and hints at future cuts
- GBP: QT announcement in focus today – ING
- GBP/USD: Likely to trade in a range between 1.3600 and 1.3665 – UOB Group
- GBP/USD pulls back after inverse head-and-shoulders breakout – Société Générale
- GBP/USD Forecast 18/09: Grinds Higher Ahead of FOMC (Video)
- Pound Sterling eases further against US Dollar ahead of BoE decision
- GBP/USD Forex Signal 18/09: Sits on Edge (chart)
- Forex Today: Eyes on the BoE verdict after Fed’s cautious cut
- Pound Sterling declines to near 1.3600 ahead of BoE rate decision
- GBP/USD: BoE has tough act to follow after Fed cuts rates
- GBP/USD spikes toward 1.3700 as Fed cuts rates eyes on Powell presser
- GBP/USD rises as UK inflation supports BoE hold, Fed cut in focus
- GBP shrugs off in-line CPI data – BBH
- GBP/USD Forecast 17/09: Rallies Strongly Ahead (Chart)
- GBP/USD: Scope to extend to 1.3700 – UOB Group
- GBP: Fiscal policy remains the weakest link – ING
- Pound Sterling faces pressure as UK inflation seems to peak
- GBP/USD Forex Signal 17/09: Bullish Forecast Ahead (Chart)
Intervallo Giornaliero
27.81025 27.94036
Intervallo Annuale
27.81025 30.73219
- Chiusura Precedente
- 27.9048 2
- Apertura
- 27.9279 3
- Bid
- 27.8245 8
- Ask
- 27.8248 8
- Minimo
- 27.8102 5
- Massimo
- 27.9403 6
- Volume
- 87.764 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.29%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.28%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.63%
- Variazione Annuale
- -8.09%
21 settembre, domenica