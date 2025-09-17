QuotazioniSezioni
GBPCZK: Great Britan Pound vs Czech Krone

27.82458 CZK 0.08024 (0.29%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Pound Sterling Valuta di profitto: Czech Koruna

Il tasso di cambio GBPCZK ha avuto una variazione del -0.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 27.81025 CZK e ad un massimo di 27.94036 CZK per 1 GBP.

Segui le dinamiche di Sterlina Britannica vs Corona Ceca. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Sterlina Britannica sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
27.81025 27.94036
Intervallo Annuale
27.81025 30.73219
Chiusura Precedente
27.9048 2
Apertura
27.9279 3
Bid
27.8245 8
Ask
27.8248 8
Minimo
27.8102 5
Massimo
27.9403 6
Volume
87.764 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.29%
Variazione Mensile
-1.28%
Variazione Semestrale
-6.63%
Variazione Annuale
-8.09%
