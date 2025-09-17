시세섹션
통화 / GBPCZK
통화로 돌아가기

GBPCZK: Great Britan Pound vs Czech Krone

27.82458 CZK 0.08024 (0.29%)
부문: 통화 베이스: Pound Sterling 수익 통화: Czech Koruna

GBPCZK 환율이 당일 -0.29%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 통화는 1 GBP당 저가 27.81025 CZK와 고가 27.94036 CZK로 거래되었습니다

영국 파운드 vs 체코 크로네 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 영국 파운드 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GBPCZK News

일일 변동 비율
27.81025 27.94036
년간 변동
27.81025 30.73219
이전 종가
27.9048 2
시가
27.9279 3
Bid
27.8245 8
Ask
27.8248 8
저가
27.8102 5
고가
27.9403 6
볼륨
87.764 K
일일 변동
-0.29%
월 변동
-1.28%
6개월 변동
-6.63%
년간 변동율
-8.09%
20 9월, 토요일