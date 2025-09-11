报价部分
货币 / GBPCZK
GBPCZK: Great Britan Pound vs Czech Krone

28.00943 CZK 0.01193 (0.04%)
版块: 货币 基础: Pound Sterling 盈利货币: Czech Koruna

今日GBPCZK汇率已更改by -0.04%。当日，该货币每1GBP以低点28.00834 CZK和高点28.03968 CZK进行交易。

关注英镑vs捷克克朗动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去英国英镑价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
28.00834 28.03968
年范围
27.93489 30.73219
前一天收盘价
28.0213 6
开盘价
28.0346 6
卖价
28.0094 3
买价
28.0097 3
最低价
28.0083 4
最高价
28.0396 8
交易量
4.655 K
日变化
-0.04%
月变化
-0.62%
6个月变化
-6.01%
年变化
-7.48%
17 九月, 星期三