クォートセクション
通貨 / GBPCZK
GBPCZK: Great Britan Pound vs Czech Krone

27.84283 CZK 0.06199 (0.22%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Pound Sterling 利益通貨: Czech Koruna

GBPCZKの今日の為替レートは、-0.22%変化しました。日中、通貨は1GBPあたり27.81025CZKの安値と27.94036CZKの高値で取引されました。

英国ポンドvsチェコクローネダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、スターリングポンド価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
27.81025 27.94036
1年のレンジ
27.81025 30.73219
以前の終値
27.9048 2
始値
27.9279 3
買値
27.8428 3
買値
27.8431 3
安値
27.8102 5
高値
27.9403 6
出来高
36.636 K
1日の変化
-0.22%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.21%
6ヶ月の変化
-6.57%
1年の変化
-8.03%
