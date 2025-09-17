通貨 / GBPCZK
GBPCZK: Great Britan Pound vs Czech Krone
27.84283 CZK 0.06199 (0.22%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Pound Sterling 利益通貨: Czech Koruna
GBPCZKの今日の為替レートは、-0.22%変化しました。日中、通貨は1GBPあたり27.81025CZKの安値と27.94036CZKの高値で取引されました。
英国ポンドvsチェコクローネダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、スターリングポンド価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
GBPCZK News
1日のレンジ
27.81025 27.94036
1年のレンジ
27.81025 30.73219
- 以前の終値
- 27.9048 2
- 始値
- 27.9279 3
- 買値
- 27.8428 3
- 買値
- 27.8431 3
- 安値
- 27.8102 5
- 高値
- 27.9403 6
- 出来高
- 36.636 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.22%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.21%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -6.57%
- 1年の変化
- -8.03%