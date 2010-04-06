Monitor by LRR

Our EA is designed to monitor the user's account and provide useful information about the balance, net balance, and current drawdown for the day and month. Additionally, it provides detailed information about daily, previous day, weekly, monthly, and yearly performance, which helps the user evaluate the effectiveness of their trading strategy.

One of the unique features of our EA is that it draws the profit at the end of each operation on the chart, allowing the user to easily visualize the profitability of their trades and identify opportunities for improvement. Additionally, the EA automatically adjusts the chart's timeframe based on the number of orders placed, making it easier to analyze historical data and plan future trades.

In summary, our EA is a comprehensive and effective tool for monitoring and evaluating the user's trading account, providing valuable information and insights to help them make more informed and successful trading decisions.


