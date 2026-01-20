True Momentum PMF
- Indicatori
- Paul Edunyu Carissimo
- Versione: 1.1
- Attivazioni: 5
True Momentum (TM) – Pure Market Force
Stop trading the noise. Start trading the True Momentum.
True Momentum (TM) is a high-precision indicator designed to reveal the actual strength behind price movements. Unlike standard oscillators that get stuck in overbought/oversold zones, TM calculates the True Momentum Score of the market, fusing price velocity and volume flow to distinguish between a genuine power move and a fake-out.
It doesn’t just show direction,it measures the quality of the move.
The 6-State Momentum System:
TM visualizes market force into 6 distinct phases, giving you an instant read on market health:
-
🟢 Deep Green (Strong Bull): Maximum Bullish Momentum. (ENTRY ZONE)
-
🔵 Teal (Medium Bull): Stable, healthy upward flow.
-
🟢 Pale Green (Waking Bull): Early momentum shift or weak recovery.
-
🔴 Deep Red (Strong Bear): Maximum Bearish Momentum. (ENTRY ZONE)
-
🟣 Orchid (Medium Bear): Stable, healthy downward flow.
-
🟠 Salmon (Waking Bear): Early breakdown or weak drop.
Key Features:
-
Smart Signal Arrows:
-
Entries: Detects when True Momentum breaks out (Strong Bull/Bear).
-
Exits: Identifies when momentum is fading (Exit signals).
-
-
Full Alert Suite: Never miss a move. Get instant notifications (Popup, Push, Email) for Entries, Exits.