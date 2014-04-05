Elephant Power Candle

Elephant Power Candle – Professional Momentum Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Elephant Power Candle is a powerful and precise momentum indicator designed to highlight true explosive bars in the market — also known as Elephant Bars or Power Candles.
These candles often precede strong directional moves, making them crucial for trend continuation, breakout confirmation, and high-quality momentum entries.

This indicator provides clear visual signals, non-repetitive alerts, and a clean chart interface, helping traders execute with discipline, speed, and confidence.

Why Elephant Bars Matter

Elephant Bars represent moments when institutional volume and directional conviction create a candle significantly larger than the average.
Identifying these bars manually is difficult — the indicator automates this process with accuracy and consistency.

Main Features

• Automatic Buy & Sell Detection

The indicator identifies momentum candles using:

  • Relative body size compared to previous candle bodies

  • Directional structure (bullish or bearish)

  • Adjustable strength multiplier

When a valid Elephant Candle is detected, the signal is displayed instantly on the chart.

• Clean and Intuitive Visual Signals

  • Lime arrows for bullish Elephant Bars

  • Magenta arrows for bearish Elephant Bars

  • No repainting

  • No lagging signals

• Configurable Sound Alerts (ON/OFF)

Receive an audio alert each time a new Elephant Candle appears.
Alerts can be enabled or disabled through an input parameter.

Adjustable Parameters

  • Body Average Period: number of previous candles used for average body size

  • Elephant Factor: multiplier defining how large a candle must be to qualify

  • Sound Alert: enable/disable audio notification

Defaults are optimized for universal market conditions, and the indicator works immediately after installation.

Ideal For

  • Momentum trading

  • Trend continuation setups

  • Breakout confirmation

  • Volatility expansion patterns

  • Swing trading, day trading, and scalping

Works on Forex, indices, commodities, futures, stocks, and cryptocurrencies across all MT5 timeframes.

Advantages Over Standard Momentum Tools

  • Does not repaint

  • No external dependencies

  • Lightweight and extremely fast

  • Objective, rule-based signal generation

  • Works on all assets and timeframes

  • Professional-grade consistency for discretionary and algorithmic traders

Important Notes

  • The indicator does not execute trades; it only identifies high-probability momentum events.

  • Fully compatible with Expert Advisors if you wish to automate the strategy yourself.


