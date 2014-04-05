The Elephant Power Candle is a powerful and precise momentum indicator designed to highlight true explosive bars in the market — also known as Elephant Bars or Power Candles.

These candles often precede strong directional moves, making them crucial for trend continuation, breakout confirmation, and high-quality momentum entries.

This indicator provides clear visual signals, non-repetitive alerts, and a clean chart interface, helping traders execute with discipline, speed, and confidence.

Why Elephant Bars Matter

Elephant Bars represent moments when institutional volume and directional conviction create a candle significantly larger than the average.

Identifying these bars manually is difficult — the indicator automates this process with accuracy and consistency.

Main Features

• Automatic Buy & Sell Detection

The indicator identifies momentum candles using:

Relative body size compared to previous candle bodies

Directional structure (bullish or bearish)

Adjustable strength multiplier

When a valid Elephant Candle is detected, the signal is displayed instantly on the chart.

• Clean and Intuitive Visual Signals

Lime arrows for bullish Elephant Bars

Magenta arrows for bearish Elephant Bars

No repainting

No lagging signals

• Configurable Sound Alerts (ON/OFF)

Receive an audio alert each time a new Elephant Candle appears.

Alerts can be enabled or disabled through an input parameter.

Adjustable Parameters

Body Average Period: number of previous candles used for average body size

Elephant Factor: multiplier defining how large a candle must be to qualify

Sound Alert: enable/disable audio notification

Defaults are optimized for universal market conditions, and the indicator works immediately after installation.

Ideal For

Momentum trading

Trend continuation setups

Breakout confirmation

Volatility expansion patterns

Swing trading, day trading, and scalping

Works on Forex, indices, commodities, futures, stocks, and cryptocurrencies across all MT5 timeframes.

Advantages Over Standard Momentum Tools

Does not repaint

No external dependencies

Lightweight and extremely fast

Objective, rule-based signal generation

Works on all assets and timeframes

Professional-grade consistency for discretionary and algorithmic traders

Important Notes