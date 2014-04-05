Elephant Power Candle
- Göstergeler
- Luiz Augusto De Medeiros Pellegrini
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
The Elephant Power Candle is a powerful and precise momentum indicator designed to highlight true explosive bars in the market — also known as Elephant Bars or Power Candles.
These candles often precede strong directional moves, making them crucial for trend continuation, breakout confirmation, and high-quality momentum entries.
This indicator provides clear visual signals, non-repetitive alerts, and a clean chart interface, helping traders execute with discipline, speed, and confidence.
Why Elephant Bars Matter
Elephant Bars represent moments when institutional volume and directional conviction create a candle significantly larger than the average.
Identifying these bars manually is difficult — the indicator automates this process with accuracy and consistency.
Main Features
• Automatic Buy & Sell Detection
The indicator identifies momentum candles using:
-
Relative body size compared to previous candle bodies
-
Directional structure (bullish or bearish)
-
Adjustable strength multiplier
When a valid Elephant Candle is detected, the signal is displayed instantly on the chart.
• Clean and Intuitive Visual Signals
-
Lime arrows for bullish Elephant Bars
-
Magenta arrows for bearish Elephant Bars
-
No repainting
-
No lagging signals
• Configurable Sound Alerts (ON/OFF)
Receive an audio alert each time a new Elephant Candle appears.
Alerts can be enabled or disabled through an input parameter.
Adjustable Parameters
-
Body Average Period: number of previous candles used for average body size
-
Elephant Factor: multiplier defining how large a candle must be to qualify
-
Sound Alert: enable/disable audio notification
Defaults are optimized for universal market conditions, and the indicator works immediately after installation.
Ideal For
-
Momentum trading
-
Trend continuation setups
-
Breakout confirmation
-
Volatility expansion patterns
-
Swing trading, day trading, and scalping
Works on Forex, indices, commodities, futures, stocks, and cryptocurrencies across all MT5 timeframes.
Advantages Over Standard Momentum Tools
-
Does not repaint
-
No external dependencies
-
Lightweight and extremely fast
-
Objective, rule-based signal generation
-
Works on all assets and timeframes
-
Professional-grade consistency for discretionary and algorithmic traders
Important Notes
-
The indicator does not execute trades; it only identifies high-probability momentum events.
-
Fully compatible with Expert Advisors if you wish to automate the strategy yourself.