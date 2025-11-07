ChrisFX AUTOBOT – Smart Semi-Automatic Control

ChrisFX AUTOBOT is a semi-automatic Expert Advisor designed for active traders who want to stay in control while benefiting from automated risk management.

It features an automatic BreakEven system and smart partial close management, offering the perfect balance between manual decision and algorithmic precision.

Main Features

BUY / SELL buttons directly on the chart

Automatic BreakEven after X points (fully configurable)

Automatic partial close (50% by default)

Automatic lot normalization (broker-adaptive)

Works with any symbol and timeframe

PDL and PDH line

Modern on-chart interface with logo and live HUD (P&L, Equity, Balance, Server Time…)

Customizable Inputs

Fixed lot size

BreakEven trigger points

Partial close percentage

One-time or repeated activation

Independent magic number

ChrisFX AUTOBOT – Human reactivity, robotic precision.