ChrisFX AutoBot
- Yardımcı programlar
- Christophe Jean Longue
- Sürüm: 1.3
- Güncellendi: 7 Kasım 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
ChrisFX AUTOBOT – Smart Semi-Automatic Control
ChrisFX AUTOBOT is a semi-automatic Expert Advisor designed for active traders who want to stay in control while benefiting from automated risk management.
It features an automatic BreakEven system and smart partial close management, offering the perfect balance between manual decision and algorithmic precision.
Main Features
-
BUY / SELL buttons directly on the chart
-
Automatic BreakEven after X points (fully configurable)
-
Automatic partial close (50% by default)
-
Automatic lot normalization (broker-adaptive)
-
Works with any symbol and timeframe
-
PDL and PDH line
-
Modern on-chart interface with logo and live HUD (P&L, Equity, Balance, Server Time…)
Customizable Inputs
-
Fixed lot size
-
BreakEven trigger points
-
Partial close percentage
-
One-time or repeated activation
-
Independent magic number
ChrisFX AUTOBOT – Human reactivity, robotic precision.