Zumiko FX Table Trend
Trend Dashboard / Trend Scanner – Smart Multi-Timeframe Tool
Our Trend Dashboard is an advanced tool for trend analysis that allows you to monitor multiple symbols and timeframes in one place. It displays the current trend direction on popular intervals such as M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1, enabling traders to quickly assess market conditions without manually checking multiple charts.
Features:
-
Trend indicators for multiple timeframes in a single dashboard
-
Color-coded trend display: bullish, bearish, neutral
-
Simple parameter settings: indicator periods, RSI levels
-
Visual and sound alerts on trend changes
Benefits for Traders:
-
Fast and clear trend analysis across multiple timeframes
-
Intuitive display, easy to read at a glance
-
Suitable for both short-term and long-term trading strategies
-
Helps traders make better decisions and improve trading efficiency
Settings:
Users can adjust indicator parameters, such as EMA periods and RSI levels, making the tool flexible and adaptable to individual trading strategies