ApexFusion Pro

Reach the apex of precision trading with ApexFusion Pro — a next-generation indicator that fuses RSI divergence, diagonal support & resistance trendlines, Order Blocks, and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) into one visual system.

Built for professional traders, it reveals the hidden balance between momentum and liquidity, showing where institutions accumulate, where reversals form, and where the true market flow begins.

🎯 Key Features:

  • Detects RSI divergences (bullish & bearish) with visual signals

  • Draws dynamic diagonal trendlines and structural zones

  • Highlights Order Blocks and FVG automatically

  • Confirms entries via multi-confluence logic (structure + momentum + liquidity)

  • Works on any symbol or timeframe

  • Elegant neon design optimized for dark and light charts

ApexFusion Pro delivers institutional-grade clarity — helping you see the flow before it happens.
It’s not just an indicator — it’s your trading fusion engine.


