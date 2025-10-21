ZigZag Fibonacci Structure Pro
- Göstergeler
- Javokhir Abdullaev
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Trade smarter with ZigZag Fibonacci Structure Pro — a professional indicator that dynamically detects Higher Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Highs (LH), and Lower Lows (LL) in real time.
Each structural swing automatically maps a precise Fibonacci retracement, drawn only from true impulses — not minor corrections.
With its elegant design, smooth visuals, and intuitive input settings, this indicator turns complex structure reading into a simple, visual process.
Key features:
-
🔹 Auto-detection of HH, HL, LH, LL
-
🔹 Smart Fibonacci mapping from real swing impulses
-
🔹 Clean and aesthetic chart design
-
🔹 Customizable parameters for all trading styles
-
🔹 Perfect for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Price Action
Gain a visual edge in structure-based trading — clarity, precision, and beauty in one tool.