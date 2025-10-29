Object Synchronizer Multi Timeframe

Object Synchronizer: Seamless Chart Object Duplication & Management

Tired of drawing the same trendline or Fibonacci retracement on multiple charts for the same symbol? Wish your analysis on one timeframe would instantly appear on another?

Introducing Object Synchronizer, the ultimate utility indicator for MQL5 that bridges the gap between your charts. Designed for professional traders and analysts using multiple charts of the same symbol, this powerful tool automatically duplicates and manages all your graphical objects across them in real-time.

Why Object Synchronizer is a Must-Have:

Effortless Multi-Chart Analysis: Draw an object once on your "master" chart (where the indicator is attached), and it instantly appears on all other open charts of the same symbol. No more repetitive manual drawing!

Real-Time Precision: Whether you're drawing a trendline, adjusting a Fibonacci, or moving a rectangle, every modification is immediately synchronized, ensuring consistency across your entire workspace.

Comprehensive Object Support: From simple lines and arrows to advanced Fibonacci tools, Gann objects, channels, Elliott Waves, and even geometric shapes – Object Synchronizer handles it all.

Intelligent Deletion: Delete an object from your master chart, and its synchronized clones are automatically removed from all linked charts, keeping your workspace clean and organized.

Clean Uninstall: When you remove the indicator, all its created clones are automatically cleaned up, leaving your charts exactly as you found them.

Fully Customizable: Take control with intuitive input parameters. Enable or disable synchronization for specific object types (Lines, Fibo, Gann, Elliott, Shapes, etc.) to tailor the tool to your exact needs.

Lightweight & Efficient: Optimized code ensures smooth operation without impacting your terminal's performance, even with numerous objects and charts.

How it Works:

Simply drag and drop the "Object Synchronizer" indicator onto one chart of your chosen symbol. This chart becomes your "master." Any graphical object you draw, modify, or delete on this master chart will be replicated on all other open charts for the same symbol.

Stop wasting time on redundant tasks and elevate your chart analysis to a new level of efficiency!

Download Object Synchronizer today and experience truly synchronized trading.