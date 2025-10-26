FVG Box

🔥 FVG Box– The Ultimate Fair Value Gap Indicator for MetaTrader 5 🔥
Developed by LiquidWave | Mohd Firuz Fahmi (Moff17)

🚀 Precision Trading with Automated Fair Value Gaps
FVG Box is the next-generation Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection indicator designed for serious traders who rely on smart money concepts and institutional imbalance zones. With ultra-smooth performance and real-time updates, it automatically scans your chart to highlight potential liquidity gaps and trading opportunities with pinpoint accuracy.

✨ Key Features:
Auto Detection – Instantly identifies both bullish and bearish FVGs.
Smart Fill Logic – Removes FVGs automatically once price fills the imbalance.
Toggle Button Control – Show or hide FVGs easily with a single click.
Customizable Interface – Adjust box color, button style, and screen position.
Historic View – Display up to 15 days of past FVGs for deep market analysis.
Always-On Mode – Keep your FVGs visible across all sessions effortlessly.
Optimized for Performance – Clean structure for fast loading and lag-free operation.

💡 Perfect For:

  • Smart Money Concept (SMC) traders

  • Institutional and liquidity-based strategies

  • Precision scalping and swing analysis

📈 Take Control of Market Imbalance Today!
Master liquidity gaps, refine your entries, and trade like institutions with FVG Box– the most intelligent FVG indicator for MT5.


