Trade Dashboard

The Trade Panel Dashboard is a powerful, user-friendly interface designed to streamline and enhance your trading experience. This centralized hub provides real-time data visualization, advanced analytics, and seamless execution tools, empowering traders to make informed decisions with precision and speed.

Key Features:

Real-Time Market Data

Access live price feeds, market trends for multiple assets (stocks, cryptocurrencies, forex, commodities, etc.) in one consolidated view.

Order Management System

Place, modify, or cancel orders directly from the panel with intuitive controls. Supports various order types such as market, limit, stop-loss, and trailing stops. Performance Analytics

Track your portfolio’s performance through interactive charts, profit/loss summaries, and historical trade analysis. Gain insights into winning strategies and areas for improvement Risk Management Tools Auto distance for multi order on/off Fibo Retracement level Gann angel level Multi time frame signal Current chart signal Auto trade bot on/off Martingale on/off Breakeven Trail stop Direct market order buttons for single trade or multi trade RSI indicator + other indicator Easy dashboard design custome price on/off (if user want to set order at specific price)



