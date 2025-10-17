Trade Dashboard
- Utilità
- Joseph Abboud
- Versione: 4.20
- Attivazioni: 20
The Trade Panel Dashboard is a powerful, user-friendly interface designed to streamline and enhance your trading experience. This centralized hub provides real-time data visualization, advanced analytics, and seamless execution tools, empowering traders to make informed decisions with precision and speed.
Key Features:
- Real-Time Market Data
Access live price feeds, market trends for multiple assets (stocks, cryptocurrencies, forex, commodities, etc.) in one consolidated view.
-
Order Management System
Place, modify, or cancel orders directly from the panel with intuitive controls. Supports various order types such as market, limit, stop-loss, and trailing stops.
-
Performance Analytics
Track your portfolio’s performance through interactive charts, profit/loss summaries, and historical trade analysis. Gain insights into winning strategies and areas for improvement
- Risk Management Tools
- Auto distance for multi order on/off
- Fibo Retracement level
- Gann angel level
- Multi time frame signal
- Current chart signal
- Auto trade bot on/off
- Martingale on/off
- Breakeven
- Trail stop
- Direct market order buttons for single trade or multi trade
- RSI indicator + other indicator
- Easy dashboard design
- custome price on/off (if user want to set order at specific price)