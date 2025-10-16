Liquidity Lens

See the Market Through the Eyes of Smart Money.

Liquidity Lens is a next-generation ICT-style market structure tool designed to reveal the hidden layers of institutional activity.

It automatically identifies support and resistance zones, Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), session ranges, and market opens/closes — giving you a clean and intelligent view of how liquidity truly moves.

This indicator isn’t just about drawing lines — it visualizes how liquidity forms, shifts, and gets taken across London, New York, and Asian sessions in real time.

Key Features

Smart Market Structure Detection

Auto-detects major support , resistance , and midpoint zones, including quarter levels (25% / 75%) for precision mapping.

Session Visualization

Displays London , New York , and Asian sessions on any timeframe with customizable colors and transparency.

Dynamic Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)

Detects and highlights Bullish and Bearish FVGs dynamically as new price data forms.

Open & Close Lines

Marks exact session opens and closes for quick timing reference and intraday precision.

Customizable Layout

Adjust colors, text size, label offsets, and timeframe display to match your chart style.

Clean Chart Management

Objects are automatically updated and cleared — ensuring smooth, uncluttered visuals even on fast timeframes.

Inputs & Customization

Market Structure

ShowMarketStructure – Toggle market structure levels

ShowSessions – Display session zones

ShowFVG – Enable/disable Fair Value Gaps

ShowOpenCloseLines – Display open/close markers

Session Settings

SessionTimeframe – Choose timeframe for session zones

SessionDaysBack – How many days of sessions to display

ShowSessionLabels – Show/hide text labels on chart

Text & Colors

TextHorizontalOffset / TextVerticalOffset – Control label placement

FontSize – Adjust text size

LondonColor / NewYorkColor / AsianColor – Customize session colors

SupportColor / ResistanceColor / MidpointColor – Style structure levels

How It Works on the Chart

Market Structure:

Liquidity Lens scans recent bars to detect swing highs and lows, marking them as major resistance and support, and calculates the midpoint between them for equilibrium reference. Sessions:

Each day’s London, New York, and Asian ranges are shaded using rectangles, letting you instantly see where liquidity builds or shifts across sessions. Open/Close Levels:

Vertical lines mark the opening and closing of each session, ideal for timing entry setups or liquidity grabs. Fair Value Gaps (FVGs):

Automatically highlights bullish and bearish FVGs — key inefficiency zones used by ICT and smart money traders.

Why Traders Love It

Works on any timeframe or pair

Combines ICT precision with clear visuals

Designed for institutional-style analysis

Clean, efficient, and chart-friendly

Recommended Use

Best used on M15–H4 timeframes alongside your main entry tools.

Perfect for identifying session bias, liquidity pools, and imbalances before planning trades.