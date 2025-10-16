Liquidity Lens
- Göstergeler
- Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Liquidity Lens
See the Market Through the Eyes of Smart Money.
Liquidity Lens is a next-generation ICT-style market structure tool designed to reveal the hidden layers of institutional activity.
It automatically identifies support and resistance zones, Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), session ranges, and market opens/closes — giving you a clean and intelligent view of how liquidity truly moves.
This indicator isn’t just about drawing lines — it visualizes how liquidity forms, shifts, and gets taken across London, New York, and Asian sessions in real time.
Key Features
-
Smart Market Structure Detection
Auto-detects major support, resistance, and midpoint zones, including quarter levels (25% / 75%) for precision mapping.
-
Session Visualization
Displays London, New York, and Asian sessions on any timeframe with customizable colors and transparency.
-
Dynamic Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)
Detects and highlights Bullish and Bearish FVGs dynamically as new price data forms.
-
Open & Close Lines
Marks exact session opens and closes for quick timing reference and intraday precision.
-
Customizable Layout
Adjust colors, text size, label offsets, and timeframe display to match your chart style.
-
Clean Chart Management
Objects are automatically updated and cleared — ensuring smooth, uncluttered visuals even on fast timeframes.
Inputs & Customization
Market Structure
-
ShowMarketStructure – Toggle market structure levels
-
ShowSessions – Display session zones
-
ShowFVG – Enable/disable Fair Value Gaps
-
ShowOpenCloseLines – Display open/close markers
Session Settings
-
SessionTimeframe – Choose timeframe for session zones
-
SessionDaysBack – How many days of sessions to display
-
ShowSessionLabels – Show/hide text labels on chart
Text & Colors
-
TextHorizontalOffset / TextVerticalOffset – Control label placement
-
FontSize – Adjust text size
-
LondonColor / NewYorkColor / AsianColor – Customize session colors
-
SupportColor / ResistanceColor / MidpointColor – Style structure levels
How It Works on the Chart
-
Market Structure:
Liquidity Lens scans recent bars to detect swing highs and lows, marking them as major resistance and support, and calculates the midpoint between them for equilibrium reference.
-
Sessions:
Each day’s London, New York, and Asian ranges are shaded using rectangles, letting you instantly see where liquidity builds or shifts across sessions.
-
Open/Close Levels:
Vertical lines mark the opening and closing of each session, ideal for timing entry setups or liquidity grabs.
-
Fair Value Gaps (FVGs):
Automatically highlights bullish and bearish FVGs — key inefficiency zones used by ICT and smart money traders.
Why Traders Love It
-
Works on any timeframe or pair
-
Combines ICT precision with clear visuals
-
Designed for institutional-style analysis
-
Clean, efficient, and chart-friendly
Recommended Use
Best used on M15–H4 timeframes alongside your main entry tools.
Perfect for identifying session bias, liquidity pools, and imbalances before planning trades.