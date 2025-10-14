An all-in-one indicator that automatically plots all essential price levels for price action analysis, saving you time and enhancing your trading decisions.

Tired of manually drawing dozens of lines on your charts every single day? B-Levels is the definitive solution for any trader who bases their strategy on modern price action and Smart Money Concepts (SMC). This powerful tool automates the plotting of all critical levels, keeping your charts clean and allowing you to focus solely on trading opportunities.

What Does The Indicator Draw?

The indicator automatically identifies and plots:

Daily & Weekly Open: Fundamental starting points for determining directional bias.

Previous Day/Week/Month Highs & Lows: Crucial liquidity zones and potential targets or reversal points (PDH/L, PWH/L, PMH/L).

Trading Session Highs & Lows: Identifies the Asia, London, and New York ranges to trade breakouts or reversals.

Fair Value Gaps (FVGs): Detects and displays only unmitigated FVGs, highlighting the most relevant price imbalances.

Why Use B-Levels?

Save Precious Time: Eliminates the need to manually draw and update levels every day.

Absolute Clarity: Get a complete map of the market's key liquidity and areas of interest at a single glance.

Improve Your Discipline: Never miss an important level for your analysis again.

Highly Customizable: You have full control over which levels to display and their colors, allowing you to tailor the indicator to your trading style.

Main Parameters:

Toggles: Every single level (Daily Open, Sessions, FVGs, etc.) can be turned on or off.

Colors: Customize the color of each line for optimal readability.

Session Times: Set the start and end times for each session based on your broker's server time.

FVG Settings: Define the lookback period for the search and the mitigation percentage required to hide an FVG.

B-Levels

is an indispensable tool to take your technical analysis to the next level.