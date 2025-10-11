Box Levels Pro

BoxLevels Pro — Previous Day Range & Breakouts

BoxLevels Pro automatically plots the previous day’s high/low box with a midline and labels, then detects breakouts in the next session with directional arrows. It’s a clean, fast tool for range, breakout and mean-reversion strategies on FX, indices, metals, and CFDs.

Why it works

Yesterday’s range often acts as a key liquidity zone. The first clean break in the following session can trigger directional volatility—BoxLevels Pro highlights these moments and filters weak breaks with distance rules.

Key Features

Previous Day Box : High, Low, and Midline rendered as a shaded box.

Next-Session Breakout Arrows : Signals after N consecutive closes beyond High/Low.

Distance Filters : Minimum distance from the level by Auto / Points / Pips / % of Range (+ optional points floor) to reduce false breaks.

Session Start (UTC) : Fully configurable to align with your market session.

Labels : H/L/MID values printed near the box for quick reference.

Custom Styling : Colors, borders, fills, line styles, and arrow size/offset.

Lightweight: No buffers or repaint gimmicks—draws historical levels consistently.

Inputs (Overview)

Style & Colors : Border, width, style, fill, background drawing, prefix.

Midline : Color, width, style.

Labels : Colors for High/Low/Mid, font size, position from right edge.

DaysBack : Number of historical boxes to display.

Session Start (UTC) : Hour and minute to define the trading day.

Breakouts : Enable/disable arrows, ConsecutiveBars , arrow size and offset.

Min Distance Mode : Auto / Points / Pips / %Range + MinDistanceValue and PointsFloor .

Debug: Optional diagnostic output.

How It Works

You define the UTC session start (e.g., 00:00 for a classic daily box). The indicator builds the previous day’s range [High–Low] and Midline. In the next session only, it scans for ConsecutiveBars closing beyond High or Low. If the minimum distance rule is satisfied, an up/down arrow is drawn at the breakout area.

Practical Uses

Breakout entries on the first clean move beyond yesterday’s range.

Fade/mean reversion setups on failed breaks (combine with your own filters).

Session mapping to align levels with specific market opens (Asia/London/NY).

Tips

Start with ConsecutiveBars = 2 or 3 for higher-quality breaks.

On FX, AUTO uses pips ; on indices/metals it uses % of range .

Combine with a trend filter (MA/HTF bias) or volatility filter (ATR) to refine entries.

Notes

This is an analysis tool ; it does not execute trades and is not a standalone signal provider.

Historical DST offsets are not reconstructed; the server–UTC offset is taken at runtime.

Compatibility: MetaTrader 5, any symbol/timeframe.

Best for: M1–M15 intraday mapping, also useful on higher TFs for context.

Bring structure to your session and focus on the breaks that matter—BoxLevels Pro.