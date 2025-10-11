Trend Movement Indicator Pro

Trend Movement Indicator Pro

Precision. Clarity. Control.

Trend Movement Indicator Pro is a next-generation analytical system that combines signals from 10 key technical indicators into one visual panel.
It’s designed for traders who make decisions based on objective data rather than emotions.
This tool does not attempt to predict the market — it reveals the current trend structure and strength of movement across multiple timeframes, helping traders act in the direction of real market momentum.

1. Why you need this indicator

Trend Movement Indicator Pro analyzes market conditions using a combination of trend-following and oscillator-based signals, displaying a comprehensive real-time overview of the market.
It helps you instantly understand whether an asset is trending upward or downward and how strong that trend is.

The top section of the panel shows the current state of 10 technical indicators, while the lower section displays trend directions on other timeframes (Multi-Timeframe Analysis).
This lets you see not only the local trend but also the broader market context.

2. How to use it effectively

Use Trend Movement Indicator Pro as a market direction filter before opening any trade:

  • Trade only in the direction where the majority of indicators show BULLISH or BEARISH signals.

  • Avoid entries when the panel shows mixed or neutral conditions.

  • Check alignment across multiple timeframes in the lower section — when several timeframes agree, the probability of a sustained move increases.

For experienced traders, the indicator can serve as a central analytical hub, merging multiple indicators into a single professional interface.

3. Trading strategy recommendations

  1. Trade in the direction of the trend
    Enter trades only when the direction on the current and higher timeframes matches.
    Example: if H1, H4, and D1 show BULLISH, open long positions on M15–M30.

  2. Filter false signals
    If oscillators like RSI, Stochastic, and CCI show overbought or oversold zones, wait for a correction before entering.

  3. Multi-timeframe synchronization
    Aligning M15, H1, and H4 trends significantly improves entry precision and reduces noise from short-term fluctuations.

  4. Confirm momentum strength
    Use ADX and Momentum readings to verify that the move has sufficient strength before committing to a position.

4. Key advantages

  • 10 integrated technical indicators (EMA, MACD, RSI, Stochastic, CCI, ADX, RVI, Momentum, SAR, Ichimoku).

  • Instant multi-timeframe trend analysis (MTF) without switching charts.

  • Professional adaptive panel design that fits any screen size.

  • Dynamic probability calculation of trend direction and confidence level.

  • Large directional arrow on the chart showing current trend bias in real time.

  • Low CPU load and full optimization for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 environments.

  • Works on all instruments — currencies, metals, indices, and crypto pairs.

5. Indicator settings explained

UI & Placement

  • CornerChoice — defines which corner of the chart the panel is placed in (0 – top-left, 1 – top-right, 2 – bottom-left, 3 – bottom-right).

  • PanelWidthPx / PanelMarginPx / PaddingPx — control the panel’s dimensions and margins.

  • HeaderHeightPx / RowHeightPx / GapPx — spacing and layout parameters for text elements.

  • PanelMaxHeightPctOfChart — limits the maximum panel height as a percentage of chart height.

Colors & Font

  • PanelBgColor / PanelBorderColor / TextColor / BullColor / BearColor / NeutralColor — color scheme settings.

  • FontName / FontSize / UseBoldHeaders — font style customization.

Signals & Logic

  • WorkTF — timeframe for the indicator’s core analysis. When set to PERIOD_CURRENT , it uses the chart’s timeframe.

  • MA_Period, MACD_FastEMA, MACD_SlowEMA, MACD_Signal — parameters of trend filters.

  • RSI_Period, Stoch_K, Stoch_D, Stoch_Slowing, CCI_Period — oscillator parameters controlling reaction speed to market impulses.

  • ADX_Period, ADX_Threshold — determine the trend strength; when ADX exceeds the threshold, signals gain additional weight.

  • Momentum_Period / SAR_Step / SAR_Max — control short-term volatility and potential reversal points.

  • Ichimoku_Tenkan / Ichimoku_Kijun / Ichimoku_Senkou — Ichimoku periods defining the structure of medium- and long-term trends.

Advanced

  • UseADXAsConfidenceBooster — adds extra confidence when the trend is strong (based on ADX).

  • RefreshEveryTicks — refresh frequency in ticks.

  • ShowTooltips — toggles tooltips display on hover.

Multi-TF Trend Section

  • TimeframesList — list of timeframes analyzed in the lower panel.

  • MTF_HeaderHeightPx / MTF_RowHeightPx / MTF_MaxRows — control layout and height of the multi-timeframe block.


