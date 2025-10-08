Cuanhunter Indikator Unlocked License

FREE VERSION FOR GOLD (XAUUSD) AND BTCUSD

 Features:

  • Clear Buy/Sell labels with directional arrows.

  • Automatic Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) labels for better risk management.

  • Easy-to-read chart signals (no messy lines).

  • Works on any timeframe and any asset (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Stocks).

  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5 (MT5 desktop & mobile sync).

🎯 Perfect for:

  • Beginner traders who need straightforward signals.

  • Experienced traders who want an extra confirmation tool.

  • Anyone looking to simplify their chart without clutter.



