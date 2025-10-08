Cuanhunter Indikator Unlocked License

CuanHunter Robot Online License – Auto Trading for XAUUSD & BTCUSD You can chat me for 3 Days Trial License IMPORTANT! : You have to change The Preset Mode before use Check Website page here Key Features Automatic Trading: Executes BUY/SELL signals based on fast/slow EMA crossovers + ATR. Dual Preset Modes: Choice of XAUUSD (Gold) or BTCUSD (Bitcoin) – parameters are optimized for each, no manual adjustments needed. Auto SL/TP with Broker-Safe Checks: Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are

FREE