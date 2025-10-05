Supply Demand Arrow Pro Smart Reversal Signals

Have you ever been confused about identifying Supply and Demand zones? This indicator will work effectively to indicate the exact potential Supply and Demand zones.

Core Features

Smart 2-Candle Pattern Detection

Identifies high-probability supply (bearish) and demand (bullish) setups with built-in ATR and candle-body filters to reduce noise.





Color-coded by Timeframe & Direction





Bullish arrows (Demand zones):





🟩 Pale Green – M15





🟦 Aqua – M30





🟢 Lime – H1





🔵 Navy – H4





Bearish arrows (Supply zones):





🟨 Yellow – M15





🟧 Dark Orange – M30





🟣 Magenta – H1





🔴 Red – H4





Arrow Size by Timeframe





M15 → small,





M30 → medium,





H1 → large,





H4 → extra-large

→ makes the signals easy to read without cluttering the chart.





Multi-Timeframe Scanning

Continuously monitors M15, M30, H1, H4 to find the freshest reversal opportunities.





Anti-Spam Alerts

Built-in duplicate-alert protection to avoid repeated notifications on the same candle.





Lightweight & Efficient

Designed for smooth operation without slowing down your terminal