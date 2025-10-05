Supply Demand Arrow Pro Smart Reversal Signals
- Truong Van Huy
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Have you ever been confused about identifying Supply and Demand zones? This indicator will work effectively to indicate the exact potential Supply and Demand zones.
Core Features
Smart 2-Candle Pattern Detection
Identifies high-probability supply (bearish) and demand (bullish) setups with built-in ATR and candle-body filters to reduce noise.
Color-coded by Timeframe & Direction
Bullish arrows (Demand zones):
🟩 Pale Green – M15
🟦 Aqua – M30
🟢 Lime – H1
🔵 Navy – H4
Bearish arrows (Supply zones):
🟨 Yellow – M15
🟧 Dark Orange – M30
🟣 Magenta – H1
🔴 Red – H4
Arrow Size by Timeframe
M15 → small,
M30 → medium,
H1 → large,
H4 → extra-large
→ makes the signals easy to read without cluttering the chart.
Multi-Timeframe Scanning
Continuously monitors M15, M30, H1, H4 to find the freshest reversal opportunities.
Anti-Spam Alerts
Built-in duplicate-alert protection to avoid repeated notifications on the same candle.
Lightweight & Efficient
Designed for smooth operation without slowing down your terminal