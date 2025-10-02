Synchronize symbol changes across multiple charts instantly and effortlessly.

Overview

Chart Symbol Synchronizer is a professional tool for traders who work with multiple charts simultaneously. Change the symbol on your master chart, and watch all your follower charts update automatically in real-time. Perfect for multi-pair analysis, correlation trading, and efficient workspace management.

Key Features

✅ Instant Synchronization - Updates all linked charts within 200ms

✅ Multiple Independent Groups - Create up to 8+ separate sync groups (A-H + Custom)

✅ Zero Configuration - Simple dropdown menu selection

✅ Universal Compatibility - Works with any symbol and timeframe

✅ Lightweight & Efficient - Minimal CPU usage, no chart clutter

✅ No External Dependencies - Uses native MT4/MT5 global variables

How It Works

The indicator uses a master-follower architecture:

Master Chart - Controls which symbol is displayed Follower Charts - Automatically follow the master's symbol changes Groups - Multiple independent sync groups can run simultaneously

Setup Instructions

Step 1: Configure Master Chart

Open any chart you want as the master Add the "Chart Symbol Synchronizer" indicator Set "Group Selection" to your desired group (A, B, C, etc.) Set "Is Master Chart" to Yes

Step 2: Configure Follower Charts

Open additional charts (any symbols) Add the same indicator to each Set "Group Selection" to the same group as master Keep "Is Master Chart" as No

Step 3: Start Trading

Change symbol on the master chart using Market Watch

All follower charts in the same group update instantly

Each group operates independently

Advanced Features

Multiple Groups

Run multiple independent sync groups:

Group A: Major pairs (EUR, GBP, USD)

Group B: Exotic pairs

Group C: Commodities

Group D: Indices

Custom Groups

Need more than 8 groups? Use the "Custom" option to create unlimited groups with your own identifiers.

Technical Specifications

Update Frequency : 200ms (5 checks per second)

: 200ms (5 checks per second) Max Group Name Length : 50 characters

: 50 characters Supported Symbols : All available in Market Watch

: All available in Market Watch Resource Usage : Minimal (<0.1% CPU)

: Minimal (<0.1% CPU) Memory Footprint: <1KB per chart

Requirements

MetaTrader 5

Global Variables enabled (default setting)

AutoTrading enabled for indicator operation

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I have multiple master charts? A: Each group can have only one master. Use different groups for multiple masters.

Q: What happens if I close the master chart? A: Follower charts remain on their current symbol until a new master is activated.

Q: Does it sync timeframes too? A: Currently syncs symbols only. Timeframe sync is planned for future versions.

Q: Can I use it with EAs running? A: Yes, the indicator doesn't interfere with Expert Advisors.

Q: Does it work across different MT5 terminals? A: No, synchronization works within a single terminal instance only.

Support & Updates

For support, bug reports, or feature requests, please contact through the MQL5 Market messaging system.