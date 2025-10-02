XpertTrader BB
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Divyansh Ingle
- Sürüm: 1.6
🎯 Overview
XpertTrader_BB is a sophisticated Expert Advisor that leverages the power of Bulls/Bears Power indicators combined with advanced grid trading, risk management, and multi-strategy filtering systems. Built on the proven XpertTrader framework, it offers institutional-grade features for both novice and professional traders.
- 🔬 Multi-Strategy BB Filtering: Movement, Strength/Divergence, and Signal strategies
- 📊 Advanced Grid System: ATR-based spacing with intelligent risk management
- 🛡️ Comprehensive Risk Management: Drawdown protection, volatility adjustment, and position sizing
- 🎛️ Professional UI: Real-time monitoring and manual trading controls
- ⚡ High Performance: Optimized for speed and reliability
🧠 BB Filter Strategies
The EA implements three sophisticated Bulls/Bears Power strategies based on MQL5 research articles:
📈 Strategy 1: Movement Analysis
- Bullish Signal: Bears Power rising (becoming less negative) + price above EMA
- Bearish Signal: Bears Power declining (becoming more negative) + price below EMA
- Purpose: Captures momentum shifts in market sentiment
💪 Strategy 2: Strength & Divergence
- Strong Move: Price and indicator moving in same direction (trend continuation)
- Divergence: Price and indicator moving in opposite directions (reversal signal)
- Advanced Logic: Uses current vs previous bar comparison for accuracy
🎯 Strategy 3: Signal Generation
- Buy Signal: Bears Power > 0 AND Close > EMA (bullish momentum)
- Sell Signal: Bears Power < 0 AND Close < EMA (bearish momentum)
- Purpose: Clear entry/exit signals with trend confirmation
⚙️ Core Features
🎛️ Advanced Grid Trading
Intelligent grid system with ATR-based spacing, multiple lot sizing methods, and dynamic risk adjustment based on market conditions.Grid ATR Risk
🛡️ Risk Management Suite
Comprehensive risk controls including drawdown limits, volatility adjustment, position sizing, and emergency stop-out protection.Risk Drawdown Protection
📊 Take Profit Management
Multiple TP calculation methods: Average Point, Weighted Average, Breakeven, and Fixed Point with visual line management.TP Visual Management
🔄 Trailing Stop System
Advanced trailing stops with fixed, ATR-based, and percentage-based options, plus breakeven and profit trailing features.Trailing ATR Breakeven
📈 Market Condition Awareness
Dynamic adjustment based on trend detection, volatility analysis, and time-based filtering for optimal performance.Trend Volatility Time
🎯 Partial Close Management
Intelligent position management with multiple close levels, time-based exits, and risk-based position sizing.Partial Levels Time
⚙️ Configuration Settings
🎯 BB Filter Settings
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|UseBBFilter
|true
|Enable/disable BB filter system
|BBTimeframe
|PERIOD_CURRENT
|Timeframe for BB calculation
|BB_Period
|13
|Period for Bulls/Bears Power calculation
|BB_UseMovement
|true
|Enable movement strategy analysis
|BB_UseStrongDiv
|true
|Enable strength/divergence strategy
|BB_UseSignals
|true
|Enable signal generation strategy
|BB_UseAdvanceLogic
|true
|Use advanced article-based logic
📊 Grid Settings
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|UseGridTrading
|false
|Enable grid trading system
|GridLotType
|GRID_LOT_FIX
|Grid lot sizing method (FIX/SUM/MARTINGALE)
|MaxGridEntryOrders
|3
|Maximum grid entry orders
|MinDistance
|3000
|Minimum distance between grid orders (points)
|MinDistanceOnATR
|true
|Use ATR for dynamic grid spacing
|ATR_Multiplier
|1.0
|ATR multiplier for grid distance
🛡️ Risk Management Settings
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|UseGridRiskManagement
|false
|Enable grid risk management
|MaxDrawdownPercent
|8.0
|Maximum drawdown percentage
|UseGridStopLoss
|true
|Enable grid stop loss
|GridStopLossPoints
|1500.0
|Grid stop loss in points
|UseVolatilityAdjustment
|true
|Adjust grid for volatility
🚀 Getting Started
📋 Quick Setup Guide
- Installation: Copy XpertTrader_BB.mq5 to your MQL5/Experts folder
- Dependencies: Ensure all include files are in the correct Include/XpertTrader/ directory
- Configuration: Set your preferred symbol, timeframe, and risk parameters
- Testing: Run in Strategy Tester with historical data first
- Live Trading: Start with small lot sizes and monitor performance
- Start with UseGridTrading = false to test base signals first
- Enable EnableDebug = true for detailed logging during testing
- Use conservative lot sizes (0.01-0.1) for initial live testing
- Monitor the UI panel for real-time signal status and trade information
🎯 Recommended Settings by Asset
📈 XAUUSD (Gold) - M15
- LotSize: 0.01-0.05
- BB_Period: 13-21
- MinDistance: 5000-8000 points
- MaxDrawdownPercent: 5-8%
- ATR_Multiplier: 1.5-2.0
💱 EURUSD - H1
- LotSize: 0.1-0.5
- BB_Period: 13-21
- MinDistance: 2000-3000 points
- MaxDrawdownPercent: 3-5%
- ATR_Multiplier: 1.0-1.5
₿ BTCUSD - H4
- LotSize: 0.01-0.1
- BB_Period: 21-34
- MinDistance: 10000-15000 points
- MaxDrawdownPercent: 8-12%
- ATR_Multiplier: 2.0-3.0
⚠️ Important Notes
- Grid trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all traders
- Always test thoroughly in Strategy Tester before live trading
- Use appropriate position sizing and risk management
- Monitor your account equity and adjust settings as needed
- MetaTrader 5 platform
- MQL5 build 3815 or higher
- Minimum 4GB RAM for optimal performance
- Stable internet connection for live trading
- Regularly review and optimize your settings based on market conditions
- Keep detailed logs of your trading performance
- Use the built-in risk management features
- Stay informed about market news and events
📞 Support & Updates
For technical support, feature requests, or bug reports, please contact:
- Website: www.compilexpert.com
- Version: 1.06 (Latest)
- Framework: XpertTrader v2.12
- Compatibility: MQL5, MetaTrader 5
© 2025 Divyansh Ingle. All rights reserved.
