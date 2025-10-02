XpertTrader BB

XpertTrader_BB - Advanced Bulls/Bears Power Expert Advisor
XpertTrader_BB
Advanced Bulls/Bears Power Expert Advisor with Multi-Strategy Filtering
Version 1.06

🎯 Overview

XpertTrader_BB is a sophisticated Expert Advisor that leverages the power of Bulls/Bears Power indicators combined with advanced grid trading, risk management, and multi-strategy filtering systems. Built on the proven XpertTrader framework, it offers institutional-grade features for both novice and professional traders.

Key Highlights:
  • 🔬 Multi-Strategy BB Filtering: Movement, Strength/Divergence, and Signal strategies
  • 📊 Advanced Grid System: ATR-based spacing with intelligent risk management
  • 🛡️ Comprehensive Risk Management: Drawdown protection, volatility adjustment, and position sizing
  • 🎛️ Professional UI: Real-time monitoring and manual trading controls
  • High Performance: Optimized for speed and reliability

🧠 BB Filter Strategies

The EA implements three sophisticated Bulls/Bears Power strategies based on MQL5 research articles:

📈 Strategy 1: Movement Analysis

  • Bullish Signal: Bears Power rising (becoming less negative) + price above EMA
  • Bearish Signal: Bears Power declining (becoming more negative) + price below EMA
  • Purpose: Captures momentum shifts in market sentiment

💪 Strategy 2: Strength & Divergence

  • Strong Move: Price and indicator moving in same direction (trend continuation)
  • Divergence: Price and indicator moving in opposite directions (reversal signal)
  • Advanced Logic: Uses current vs previous bar comparison for accuracy

🎯 Strategy 3: Signal Generation

  • Buy Signal: Bears Power > 0 AND Close > EMA (bullish momentum)
  • Sell Signal: Bears Power < 0 AND Close < EMA (bearish momentum)
  • Purpose: Clear entry/exit signals with trend confirmation

⚙️ Core Features

🎛️ Advanced Grid Trading

Intelligent grid system with ATR-based spacing, multiple lot sizing methods, and dynamic risk adjustment based on market conditions.

Grid ATR Risk

🛡️ Risk Management Suite

Comprehensive risk controls including drawdown limits, volatility adjustment, position sizing, and emergency stop-out protection.

Risk Drawdown Protection

📊 Take Profit Management

Multiple TP calculation methods: Average Point, Weighted Average, Breakeven, and Fixed Point with visual line management.

TP Visual Management

🔄 Trailing Stop System

Advanced trailing stops with fixed, ATR-based, and percentage-based options, plus breakeven and profit trailing features.

Trailing ATR Breakeven

📈 Market Condition Awareness

Dynamic adjustment based on trend detection, volatility analysis, and time-based filtering for optimal performance.

Trend Volatility Time

🎯 Partial Close Management

Intelligent position management with multiple close levels, time-based exits, and risk-based position sizing.

Partial Levels Time

⚙️ Configuration Settings

🎯 BB Filter Settings

Parameter Default Description
UseBBFilter true Enable/disable BB filter system
BBTimeframe PERIOD_CURRENT Timeframe for BB calculation
BB_Period 13 Period for Bulls/Bears Power calculation
BB_UseMovement true Enable movement strategy analysis
BB_UseStrongDiv true Enable strength/divergence strategy
BB_UseSignals true Enable signal generation strategy
BB_UseAdvanceLogic true Use advanced article-based logic

📊 Grid Settings

Parameter Default Description
UseGridTrading false Enable grid trading system
GridLotType GRID_LOT_FIX Grid lot sizing method (FIX/SUM/MARTINGALE)
MaxGridEntryOrders 3 Maximum grid entry orders
MinDistance 3000 Minimum distance between grid orders (points)
MinDistanceOnATR true Use ATR for dynamic grid spacing
ATR_Multiplier 1.0 ATR multiplier for grid distance

🛡️ Risk Management Settings

Parameter Default Description
UseGridRiskManagement false Enable grid risk management
MaxDrawdownPercent 8.0 Maximum drawdown percentage
UseGridStopLoss true Enable grid stop loss
GridStopLossPoints 1500.0 Grid stop loss in points
UseVolatilityAdjustment true Adjust grid for volatility

🚀 Getting Started

📋 Quick Setup Guide

  1. Installation: Copy XpertTrader_BB.mq5 to your MQL5/Experts folder
  2. Dependencies: Ensure all include files are in the correct Include/XpertTrader/ directory
  3. Configuration: Set your preferred symbol, timeframe, and risk parameters
  4. Testing: Run in Strategy Tester with historical data first
  5. Live Trading: Start with small lot sizes and monitor performance
💡 Pro Tips:
  • Start with UseGridTrading = false to test base signals first
  • Enable EnableDebug = true for detailed logging during testing
  • Use conservative lot sizes (0.01-0.1) for initial live testing
  • Monitor the UI panel for real-time signal status and trade information

🎯 Recommended Settings by Asset

📈 XAUUSD (Gold) - M15

  • LotSize: 0.01-0.05
  • BB_Period: 13-21
  • MinDistance: 5000-8000 points
  • MaxDrawdownPercent: 5-8%
  • ATR_Multiplier: 1.5-2.0

💱 EURUSD - H1

  • LotSize: 0.1-0.5
  • BB_Period: 13-21
  • MinDistance: 2000-3000 points
  • MaxDrawdownPercent: 3-5%
  • ATR_Multiplier: 1.0-1.5

₿ BTCUSD - H4

  • LotSize: 0.01-0.1
  • BB_Period: 21-34
  • MinDistance: 10000-15000 points
  • MaxDrawdownPercent: 8-12%
  • ATR_Multiplier: 2.0-3.0

⚠️ Important Notes

⚠️ Risk Warning:
  • Grid trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all traders
  • Always test thoroughly in Strategy Tester before live trading
  • Use appropriate position sizing and risk management
  • Monitor your account equity and adjust settings as needed
🔧 Technical Requirements:
  • MetaTrader 5 platform
  • MQL5 build 3815 or higher
  • Minimum 4GB RAM for optimal performance
  • Stable internet connection for live trading
✅ Best Practices:
  • Regularly review and optimize your settings based on market conditions
  • Keep detailed logs of your trading performance
  • Use the built-in risk management features
  • Stay informed about market news and events

📞 Support & Updates

For technical support, feature requests, or bug reports, please contact:

  • Website: www.compilexpert.com
  • Version: 1.06 (Latest)
  • Framework: XpertTrader v2.12
  • Compatibility: MQL5, MetaTrader 5

