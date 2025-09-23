CopyStar MT5
CopyStar – File-based Trade Copier (MT5 Master/Slave, MT4-compatible)
Short description
CopyStar mirrors changes to your open net positions from the master to any slaves – quickly, robustly, and without network configuration. Communication runs via common files (shared file folder), enabling CopyStar to support MT5↔MT5, MT5→MT4, MT4→MT4, and MT4→MT5. Supports symbol mapping, lot multiplication, optional SL/TP copying, magic/comment filters, and a clear chart status display including heartbeat.
Highlights
-
🔁 Delta mirroring: copies changes in net lots per symbol/direction (BUY/SELL).
-
🔌 Zero-config networking: file-based via Common Files; no sockets/ports.
-
🧭 Symbol mapping & LotMultiplier for broker symbol differences and risk scaling.
-
🧪 Robust execution: retries, filling fallback (IOC→FOK→RETURN), slippage control.
-
🧩 Filters: magic filter, comment substring, optional manual trades (Magic=0).
-
📊 Chart overlay with heartbeat traffic light (Green/Orange/Red).
-
👥 Groups: one master can broadcast to multiple SlaveGroups.
How it works
-
Master aggregates BUY/SELL net lots per symbol. On changes, it writes delta signals to TradeCopierSignals_<Group>.txt and sends heartbeats to TradeCopierHB_<Group>.txt .
-
Slave reads a chosen Group, applies SymbolMappings and LotMultiplier, executes orders with retries/fallbacks, and cleans up signals after success. Heartbeat age drives the overlay colour.
Input Parameters
COMMON_SETTINGS
-
MasterMode (bool, default: true) – Master sends / Slave receives.
-
CopySLTP (bool, false) – Copy SL/TP from the master. Must be set to true on both the master and slave for SL/TP to be copied!
-
SymbolMappings (string, “NAS100=US100”) – MasterSymbol=SlaveSymbol, comma-separated.
MASTER_SETTINGS (master only)
-
MasterMagicNumber – Magic for filtering.
-
MasterFilterByMagic (true/false) – true=Only positions with this magic.
-
MasterCopyManualTrades (true/false) – true=Include manual trades (Magic=0).
-
MasterCommentFilter (string, "" ) – Comment substring; empty = ignore.
-
SlaveGroups (string, "Group1") – Comma-separated target groups (e.g., Group1,Group2...). The master can serve multiple target groups!
SLAVE_SETTINGS (slave only)
-
SlaveMagicNumber – Magic used by the slave.
-
SlaveGroup (string, "Group1") – Slave belongs to exactly one group.
-
LotMultiplier – Volume scaling before lot step rounding.
-
Slippage – Max price deviation in points (internally min 50).
-
MaxRetries – Retries for file/order access.
-
FileWaitTime – Wait in ms between file retries.
-
PollIntervalMs – Polling interval in ms for signals/status.
-
SlaveClearSignalsOnInit (bool, true) – Clear old signals on start.
STATUS_SETTINGS → Chart / Heartbeat
-
ShowCommStatus – Chart overlay.
-
StatusCorner/StatusX/StatusY – Overlay placement.
-
HeartbeatIntervalSec – Master heartbeat interval.
-
HeartbeatTimeoutSec – Slave OK/Warn/Bad thresholds.
-
StatusOK / StatusWarn / StatusBad – Colours (Lime/Orange/Red).
Requirements & Notes
-
Platform: MT5 (MT4 reception requires a compatible MT4 reader).
-
Permission: Enable access to Common Files.
-
Symbols: Must be tradable/visible in the slave (Market Watch).
-
Volume: Slave normalises to SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN/MAX/STEP (rounds down to step).
-
Terminals must be operated on the same VPS!
Limitations
-
Market positions only (no pending orders).
-
SL/TP only if present on the master at the time of the signal and CopySLTP=true on master & slave.
-
Different contract specs require proper SymbolMappings.
