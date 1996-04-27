Ordem OCOBreakEven
Dorigerson Ferreira Da Silva
The OCOBreakEven order is a simple EA that, upon identifying a buy/sell order, whether sent to the market or limit, sends the take and stop orders you define in the settings and also uses the breakeven to protect the trade.
This version does not have a trailing stop and does not calculate the average price to combine orders.
If you are interested, please contact us so we can add additional features.