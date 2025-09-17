Bullhouse WavePrice

Wave Price Indicator

The Wave Price indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that visualizes price movements in wave formations using a ZigZag approach. It helps traders identify significant price patterns, trends, and potential reversals by breaking down price action into meaningful waves.

Price Wave Analysis : Visualizes price movements in clear wave patterns

: Visualizes price movements in clear wave patterns ZigZag-based Calculation : Filters out market noise and focuses on significant price moves

: Filters out market noise and focuses on significant price moves Color-Coded Waves : Aqua: Bullish waves (upward price movements) Red: Bearish waves (downward price movements) Yellow: Indecision periods (consolidation)

: Separate Window Display: Clean and clear visualization separate from the main chart

Input Parameters

Price Type: Choose between closing prices or extremes

ZigZag Period: Customize the sensitivity of wave detection

Wave Colors: Fully customizable color scheme for different wave types

Applications

Identify trend direction and strength

Spot potential reversal points

Analyze price momentum

Find support and resistance levels

Detect price action patterns

Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test the indicator thoroughly in a demo account before using it in live trading.